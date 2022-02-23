Middle School skier Ben Eichten claimed three medals and a third place overall at the Wisconsin State Cross Country Ski Races.
CABLE– The Wisconsin State Cross Country Ski Races were held Feb. 12-13 in Cable at the Birkie trailhead.
Among the teams competing were Spooner High School and Middle School Nordic Ski Teams. Several Spooner athletes will also be participating in Birkie events this coming week.
“Spooner Rails on Trails Nordic Ski Team finished the season strong,” said coach Cherie Hagen. “Athletes had an amazing season, continued to grow and most importantly had fun on the snow.”
A total of 26 teams from across Wisconsin gathered Feb. 12-13 for the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League State Meet at the Birkie trailhead in Cable.
Race website: https://www.wisconsinxcski.org/state-meet/
Spooner was represented well with 28 athletes competing – seven high school and 21 middle school.
Race result highlights for Spooner can be seen at:
https://www.performancetiming.com/2022/02/wisconsin-nordic-ski-leauge-state-distance-meet-2022/
Spooner Team Results:
“With 26 total teams participating, Spooner’s Ski Team rocked it!” said Coach Hagen.
The Spooner Middle School boys took fourth place.
Spooner Middle School girls placed sixth.
The Spooner High School boys finished in 14th place.
Podium Top 10
Ben Eichten was in the Top 10 in all of his races, receiving three medals.
In the classic and freestyle pursuit races he placed third and in freestyle placed fourth.
“Awesome job, Ben!” said Coach Hagen.
Saturday Classic Top 30
Middle School Boys: Ben Eichten 3rd, Theo Kohl 13th, Simon Hedlund 18th, Reid Hagen 20, Zander Walt 25th, David Solveson 28th.
Middle School Girls: Clare Paulson 11, Ari Frederickson 27, Annalie Lindgren 28
Sunday Freestyle
Pursuit Top 30
Middle School Boys: Ben Eichten 3rd, Theo Kohl 14th, Simon Hedlund 22nd, Zander Walt 23rd, Reid Hagen 26th, David Solveson 27th
Middle School Girls: Clare Paulson 13th, Annalie Lindgren 24th, Ari Frederickson 26th.
