...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snowfall rates are expected
this afternoon over northwest Wisconsin, with snow
accumulating at over an inch per hour at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Spooner girls fall to Comets, begin WIAA Regional games
SPOONER– The Spooner Rails girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 72-31 loss to the visiting Cameron Comets on Friday, Feb. 11.
Cameron took a 38-17 halftime lead, then continued the pressure to outscore the Rails 34-14 in the second half for the 72-31 final score.
Brynn Daniels scored 8 points for Spooner, also grabbing 7 rebounds. Lily Hotchkiss had 8 points and 6 rebounds.
Zoey Wilson had 5 points and 5 rebounds. Justine Swanson scored 5 and had 1 rebound. Alyssa Bambenek had 5 points and 2 rebounds.
Regional starts
The WIAA Division 3 Regional began on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The Spooner girls, at 2-16 in Heart O’ North Conference play and 2-18 overall. Spooner finished ninth in the HON.
The Rails were seeded #12 in the D5 Regional.
The Rails opened the tournament on the road as they visited #5 Ellsworth of the Middle Border Conference. Ellsworth finished the season 8-6 in conference play, and were fourth in the Middle Border for the season. They were 12-12 overall.
If the Rails won the game at Ellsworth, they will advance to the second round on Friday, Feb. 25, at the #4 seeded Northwestern Tigers of the HON Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.