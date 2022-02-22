SPOONER– The Spooner Rails girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 72-31 loss to the visiting Cameron Comets on Friday, Feb. 11.

Cameron took a 38-17 halftime lead, then continued the pressure to outscore the Rails 34-14 in the second half for the 72-31 final score.

Brynn Daniels scored 8 points for Spooner, also grabbing 7 rebounds. Lily Hotchkiss had 8 points and 6 rebounds.

Zoey Wilson had 5 points and 5 rebounds. Justine Swanson scored 5 and had 1 rebound. Alyssa Bambenek had 5 points and 2 rebounds.

Regional starts

The WIAA Division 3 Regional began on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Spooner girls, at 2-16 in Heart O’ North Conference play and 2-18 overall. Spooner finished ninth in the HON.

The Rails were seeded #12 in the D5 Regional.

The Rails opened the tournament on the road as they visited #5 Ellsworth of the Middle Border Conference. Ellsworth finished the season 8-6 in conference play, and were fourth in the Middle Border for the season. They were 12-12 overall.

If the Rails won the game at Ellsworth, they will advance to the second round on Friday, Feb. 25, at the #4 seeded Northwestern Tigers of the HON Conference.

