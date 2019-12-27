Justine Swanson

Focused on the basket, Spooner Rail freshman Justine Swanson takes aim at the freethrow line in a non-conference game with Grantsburg on Friday, Dec. 20. Justine led the team with 5 points, but Grantsburg took the game 58-28.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– In a non-conference girls basketball contest at Spooner on December 20, the Spooner Rails hosted the Granstburg Pirates of the Central Lakeland Conference.

The Pirates proved to be too much for the Rails, taking a 58-28 victory.

