Members of the Spooner Garden Club gathered at the Spooner Railroad, where (center, front) President Nancy Neuman presented a donation in the amount of $500 to Terri Reiter, chair of the Railroad Park Board and treasurer of Friends of Railroad Park (FORRP). Pictured, left to right, are Sandy Vogt, Bonnie Brandt, Gwen Zavodnick, Bob Nueman, Chuck Spelbring, Liz Gargulak, Helen Pederson, Dee Spelbring, Kim Regner, Heidi Burger, Terri Reiter, Nancy Nueman, Claire Hove, and Chris Bruce.

SPOONER– The ongoing Spooner Railroad Park project got a nice shot in the arm on Thursday, Sept. 23, when mebers of the Spooner Garden Club presented a check in the amount of $500 to Terri Reiter, chair of the Railroad Park Board and treasurer of Friends of Railroad Park (FORPP).

“We appreciate this very, very much,” she said, noting that the park project is continuing to come together nicely.

