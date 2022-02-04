Spooner FFA members recently showed off their skills in public speaking at the District FFA Leadership Development Event hosted by the Cumberland FFA Chapter on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Spooner FFA member Isaac Hopke earned first place in the Prepared Speaking event. In this contest, the students prepare an eight-minute speech on any agriculturally related topic. Hopke’s was Pesticide Use in Agriculture. After the speech they respond to a round of questions by the judges. Hopke also earned the opportunity to compete at the Sectional Contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.