Spooner FFA members recently showed off their skills in public speaking at the District FFA Leadership Development Event hosted by the Cumberland FFA Chapter on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Spooner FFA member Isaac Hopke earned first place in the Prepared Speaking event. In this contest, the students prepare an eight-minute speech on any agriculturally related topic. Hopke’s was Pesticide Use in Agriculture. After the speech they respond to a round of questions by the judges. Hopke also earned the opportunity to compete at the Sectional Contest.

