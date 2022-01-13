SPOONER– The Spooner Rails wrestling team, coached by Caleb Melton, hosted the Ashland Oredockers, earning a 35-25 victory in Spooner on Thursday, Jan. 6.

With double forfeits in the 113 lb., 120 lb., and 126 lb., the match began at the 138-lb. weight class. Spooner freshman Pierce Schroeder wrestled a good match but fell 7-2.At 145 lbs. Rail junior Ethan Melton pinned his opponent to give the Rails a 6-3 lead. Connor Melton received a forfeit win at 152 lbs.

