SPOONER– The Spooner Rails wrestling team, coached by Caleb Melton, hosted the Ashland Oredockers, earning a 35-25 victory in Spooner on Thursday, Jan. 6.
With double forfeits in the 113 lb., 120 lb., and 126 lb., the match began at the 138-lb. weight class. Spooner freshman Pierce Schroeder wrestled a good match but fell 7-2.At 145 lbs. Rail junior Ethan Melton pinned his opponent to give the Rails a 6-3 lead. Connor Melton received a forfeit win at 152 lbs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.