AJ Hotchkiss

The Spooner Rails earned a Heart O’ North win against St. Croix Falls on Friday, Dec. 18, taking a close battle 53-48. Above, AJ Hotchkiss (#13) moves the ball. Below, Zac Huebener (#25) pulls up for a shot.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– It was a tight game right from start to finish, but in the end the determined Spooner Rails boys held off the St. Croix Falls Saints for a big Heart O’ North Conference victory in Spooner on Friday, Dec. 18.

Spooner 53, St. Croix Falls 48

