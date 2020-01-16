SPOONER– In Heart O’ North boys basketball on January 9, the Spooner Rails were beaten 43-28 by the Bloomer Blackhawks. The loss dropped Spooner to 1-5 in conference play.
Caleb Potazcek led Spooner with 14 points and 6 rebounds.
