RICE LAKE– The first special event on the 2021 schedule for the Rice Lake Speedway arrives on Saturday night, May 15, with the running of the annual Trackside Collectibles 40 for WISSOTA Late Models.

The first of three appearances by the Late Models at the track in 2021, the Trackside Collectibles 40 gives race fans their first opportunity of the year to see the fastest cars in all of WISSOTA perform on what is a neutral site for all competitors as Late Models do not run weekly at this track.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments