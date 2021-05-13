...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southeast at 5
to 12 mph with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
RICE LAKE– The first special event on the 2021 schedule for the Rice Lake Speedway arrives on Saturday night, May 15, with the running of the annual Trackside Collectibles 40 for WISSOTA Late Models.
The first of three appearances by the Late Models at the track in 2021, the Trackside Collectibles 40 gives race fans their first opportunity of the year to see the fastest cars in all of WISSOTA perform on what is a neutral site for all competitors as Late Models do not run weekly at this track.
