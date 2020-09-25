Bleachers sports stands

SPOONER– Matt Lucius never thought part of his job as Spooner schools' athletic director would be to take a 6-foot-long pole and measure out bleachers to see how many people could safely be seated there under pandemic guidelines.

But that is what he did, and what he learned was that 370 could fit inside for volleyball and 550 out in the bleachers for football.

