SPOONER– The Spooner City Council by recommendation of the Safety and License Committee approved to “hold the course” on COVID-19 precautions regarding city facilities with some exceptions to city hall and also travel of city employees.
Council had approved at last month’s meeting, still held via ZOOM, to resume holding general council and committee meetings in council chambers in person with social distancing measures in place beginning with the reorganizational meeting held on April 20. At the May 4 meeting, the first to be held in council chambers since last fall, council approved to continue holding the public meetings in council chambers with social distancing precautions and also gave permission for the door at city hall, which had required using a doorbell to be opened, to be unlocked on days when there is a high demand for people to go in and out.
