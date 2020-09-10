...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 28 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
&&
SPOONER– Spooner City Council at its September 1 monthly meeting approved proceeding with a 30-year Solar and Wholesale Power Contract with AEP OnSite Partners who will build, own, and operate a solar facility on the city’s property north of the highway shop, otherwise known as the triangle.
City Administrator Bill Marx said the company will develop about 14 acres of solar field which will supply approximately 14% of the city’s energy, and he explained the importance of that saving the city considerable dollars on capacity purchases in the future by preventing the city having to go to the market to buy.
