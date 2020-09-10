AEP OnSite Partners
Katie Campbell

SPOONER– Spooner City Council at its September 1 monthly meeting approved proceeding with a 30-year Solar and Wholesale Power Contract with AEP OnSite Partners who will build, own, and operate a solar facility on the city’s property north of the highway shop, otherwise known as the triangle.

City Administrator Bill Marx said the company will develop about 14 acres of solar field which will supply approximately 14% of the city’s energy, and he explained the importance of that saving the city considerable dollars on capacity purchases in the future by preventing the city having to go to the market to buy.

