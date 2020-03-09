Snowmobile crash

A snowmobiler was injured after crashing his sled into a tree Thursday in Delta.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, Garry Meier was traveling northbound on trail 31 to the north of trail 18 with a group of snowmobilers when they noticed he was no longer in sight.

