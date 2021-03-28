Scene from 'Almost Maine'

Glory (Elizabeth Kubnick) and East (Alex Snarski) in a scene from “Almost, Maine," a romance both funny and sad.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– The Spooner High School Drama Club presented “Almost, Maine,” a series of vignettes about love, as their 2021 Spring Play.

Unfortunately, only a limited audience was able to attend, due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments