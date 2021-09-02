SHELL LAKE– Seagulls circled overhead, and in the distance the fading evening sun illuminated the beautiful waters of Shell Lake as excited football fans packed the stadium – it was again time for Shell Lake Laker high school football!

The Lakers did not disappoint in their first game of new season, topping the visiting Washburn Castleguards 46-0.

