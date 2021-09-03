Town and Country Days is made possible by volunteers, and some of the committee members who help pull the popular Labor Day Weekend event together are (front row, from left) Katelyn Brenholt, Carter Brenholt, Laurie Nielson, Tammy Fulton; (back row) Cody Brenholt, Becka Cusick, Aaron Nielson, and Deb Allen.
SHELL LAKE – This weekend Shell Lake’s 42nd annual Town and Country Days returns, offering fun events for adults and children over Labor Day Weekend. The entirely volunteer-led three-day affair is back with multiple events planned every day Friday to Sunday, Sept. 3-5.
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s events will benefit Ken Smith, a longtime Town and Country Days power pulls volunteer. Smith, his wife, Milena, and their youngest daughter were involved in a head-on collision in May. Smith is healing from hip reconstruction surgery and many other injuries and broken bones. Enjoying favorite events will support the Smith family during a challenging time.
