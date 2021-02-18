SHELL LAKE– Wrestling at the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Adams-Friendship, Shell Lake Laker 182-pound Blake Flach earned a fifth-place finish in his division.

Blake was pinned by Cal Dorota of Iowa-Grant/Highland in 2:38 in his first match. He came back to decision Westfield Area’s Darren Leisle 7-4.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments