SHELL LAKE– Wrestling at the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Adams-Friendship, Shell Lake Laker 182-pound Blake Flach earned a fifth-place finish in his division.
Blake was pinned by Cal Dorota of Iowa-Grant/Highland in 2:38 in his first match. He came back to decision Westfield Area’s Darren Leisle 7-4.
