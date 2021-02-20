SHELL LAKE– Shell Lake City Council at its February 8 monthly meeting via Zoom approved a permit process requirement to allow lighting of fireworks during certain times of the year.
Shell Lake Police Chief Dave Wilson had taken the proposal to the General Administration Committee meeting on February 2, where it had been recommended for approval, and along with City Administrator Andrew Eiche briefed general council on the permit and reasons for it before the vote. Wilson said that the permit would put citizens in compliance with state statute, which is stated on the proposed permit as prohibiting the possession and use of fireworks without a user’s permit issued by the mayor of the city in which the possession or use is to occur.
