SIREN– Snowflakes swirled on the wind, and what few people were in the stands at the Lakeland 8-Man West game between the Siren Dragons and Shell Lake Lakers wondered aloud if it was October or November.

It was indeed Friday, Oct. 24, as the Lakers traveled to Siren, earning a big 60-14 victory to help them jump to the top of the conference standings with a 4-1 record, as Prairie Farm upset previously unbeaten Luck 34-16.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments