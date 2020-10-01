Shell Lake football

Above, Sam Negus (#24) hands off to rusher Tyler Schunk (#23) as the Shell Lake Lakers handle the visiting Clayton Bears 31-12 in Lakeland 8-Man Conference action on Friday, Sept. 25. At right, Nicholas Eiche (#14) leaves Clayton defenders behind as he breaks free.

 JEAN McSHANE

SHELL LAKE– Laker fans were thrilled on Friday, Sept. 25, as their Shell Lake Lakers took to the football field for the first time in 2020, overpowering the visiting Clayton Bears in Lakeland 8-Man West Conference action 31-12.

Coach Joe Johnson’s troops looked in fine form as they began the delayed season. Quarterback Sam Negus was 0-6 passing but did a good amount of damage on the ground, leading the team with 164 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries – a 5.3 yard-per-carry average.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments