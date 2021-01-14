SHELL LAKE– In Lakeland Central girls basketball action at Shell Lake on Friday, Jan. 8, the Turtle Lake Lakers overpowered the Lakers 42-18.

Clear Lake, one of the top teams in the Lakeland at 4-1 overall, took control of the game early. By the end of the first half, the Warriors held a 22-9 lead.

