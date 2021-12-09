SHELL LAKE– Monday, Dec. 6, the Shell Lake Laker boys basketball team picked up their first victory of the young season as they hosted Lake Holcombe. The Lakers won the contest 71-59.
Shell Lake was led by Jack Brunberg with 19 points, and Matthew Steines, also scoring 19 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.