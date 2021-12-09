SHELL LAKE– Monday, Dec. 6, the Shell Lake Laker boys basketball team picked up their first victory of the young season as they hosted Lake Holcombe. The Lakers won the contest 71-59.

Shell Lake was led by Jack Brunberg with 19 points, and Matthew Steines, also scoring 19 points.

