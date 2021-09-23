SHELL LAKE– It was Homecoming Week in Shell Lake, and the mood in the town was electric. The students dressed up all week, the Homecoming Parade took place, and the Lakers took the field against the unbeaten Siren Dragons in a Lakeland West 8-Man showdown.

Shell Lake entered the game at 3-0 themselves, but Siren proved to be too strong as they topped the Lakers 34-6.

