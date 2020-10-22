SHELL LAKE– It was no contest for the Shell Lake Lakers as they hosted the Prairie Farm Panthers on Friday, Oct. 16, winning the game 69-6.
Sam Negus led the Lakers with 225 yards and 5 touchdowns on 15 carries. Tyler Schunck carried the ball 18 times for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jacob McNulty added 70 yards and a touchdown on one carry. Will Fischer carried 3 times for 19 yards, and Wes Kilber had 14 yards.
