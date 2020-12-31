SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Laker boys hosted the Luck Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 21, taking a tough 65-54 loss in Lakeland Conference play.
Luck was able to build a nice lead in the first half as they outscored Shell Lake 30-18. In the second half of the game, Shall Lake played tough, outscoring the Cardinals, but could not make up enough ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.