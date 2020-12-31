SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Laker boys hosted the Luck Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 21, taking a tough 65-54 loss in Lakeland Conference play.

Luck was able to build a nice lead in the first half as they outscored Shell Lake 30-18. In the second half of the game, Shall Lake played tough, outscoring the Cardinals, but could not make up enough ground.

