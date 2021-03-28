WASHBURN COUNTY – With a survey showing that the pandemic has caused a strong sense of depression and isolation among seniors, the Washburn County board voted at its March meeting to reopen the county’s senior centers, which have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country more than a year ago.
Their opening will be phased in, with the still-required 6-foot distancing likely limiting attendance at the centers to 10 or so people at any one time. The distancing also will limit activities that need closer contact, such as playing cards.
