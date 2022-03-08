MINONG– Their season ended with a great record of 26-1. It was an incredible, successful, exciting season for the talented Northwood Evergreens girls basketball team.

Yet for many, even that historic mark was a little bittersweet, as it ended the season a game short of what the team and their dedicated fans had hoped for, a trip to the WIAA Division 5 State Girls Basketball Tournament in Madison.

