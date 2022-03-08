Team Spirit was sky high for these members of the Northwood Evergreens girls basketball team following their 50-43 victory over the Hurley Northstars at Hayward on Thursday, March 3, in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semi-Final. Team members (left to right) Annika Patrick (#1), Peyton Downs (#23), Emily Berg (#24), Emme Golembiewski (#5) and Zoey Vaara (#11) celebrated with their many fans after the game. Northwood advanced to the WIAA D-5 Sectional Final at Amery against McDonell Central on Sunday, March 6, after the game was postponed by an ice storm on March 5. But the season ended one game short of a trip to the State Tournament for the Evergreens (26-1) as they were edged by McDonell 37-33.
Northwood Evergreen Izzy Golembiewski (#3) moves in for a shot against Hurley during the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semi-final. Northwood grabbed an early lead, but Hurley came back to make it close as Northwood won 50-43.
Bill Thornley
MINONG– Their season ended with a great record of 26-1. It was an incredible, successful, exciting season for the talented Northwood Evergreens girls basketball team.
Yet for many, even that historic mark was a little bittersweet, as it ended the season a game short of what the team and their dedicated fans had hoped for, a trip to the WIAA Division 5 State Girls Basketball Tournament in Madison.
