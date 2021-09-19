Years ago those grand Victorian houses of prosperous people had impressive front porches. It may have been called a veranda. My grandmother’s house had a front porch, but it was built onto a one-story, five-room house. The house where our family lived was small, and we had a front porch. A busy road ran by our house, but my grandmother’s house was in a quiet neighborhood. It was where in summer everyone would gather in the evening and visit with neighbors who passed by or stopped to chat.
All the little kids would play together on the lawn turning cartwheels or playing Statues. In those days people stayed home most of the time in their own neighborhood. I think Americans viewed the progress of aour industrious country from their front porch. A politician might give a speech from his front porch. One could sit on the porch in your rocking chair and stay out of politics or you could get involved. Our front porch was where we hung up the flag on the Fourth of July.
