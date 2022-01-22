A Sarona man was sentenced to time in jail on Wednesday as a result of pleading guilty to five charges related to a vehicle vs. buggy crash.

Robert Dulian, 68, had pleaded guilty in Washburn County Circuit Court on Oct. 13 to five counts related to the crash between his vehicle and an Amish horse and buggy that occurred on Dec. 7, 2020, west of Birchwood.

