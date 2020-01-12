According to the Democrat candidates for president, the rich in the country are undertaxed and their taxes should be increased. Why then do they and the Democrats in Congress push to eliminate the $10,000 cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes (SALT) on federal income tax returns? House Democrats just passed a bill, the “Restoring Tax Fairness for State and Localities Act,” that would eliminate the cap.
This cap increases taxes on the rich. The Tax Foundation found the biggest benefit of eliminating the cap would go to households with incomes above $1 million. These benefits would go mainly to taxpayers in the states of New York and California who own expensive homes. Many of these taxpayers are influential Democrats, big contributors to the Democrat Party and their elected politicians.
