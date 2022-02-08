Sally Jean Didier-Single, of Sarona, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living, in Rice Lake, WI.
Sally was born in Winter, WI, to Henry and Signe Baker. She was raised by Henry and Audrey Baker after the death of her mother, Signe. In her early years, Sally lived in Sawyer County, where she enjoyed camping at Black Lake, tubing down the Chippewa Flowage and large gatherings with her family. She later settled in the Spooner area, where she would take her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren out for fun days of ice cream, dancing or activities at Bulik’s. She had a way of making sure everyone had days filled with fun and laughter, creating memories that will last a lifetime. What she loved most was her family. By having seven children and their growing families, there was always an abundance of love and laughter. She will forever be missed. Sally worked at Maple Ridge Nursing Home for 23 years, where she not only cared for the residents but created lasting friendships. Through her great love of God and church, she found immense joy and comfort to guide her in life. Sally had many talents; she was an excellent cook and baker. She could make any meal from scratch, without even needing a recipe. She was also an amazing musician; she had the ability to listen to a song just once and then was able to play it perfectly on a multitude of instruments. There was always music when she was around.
