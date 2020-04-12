...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND
THROUGH MONDAY...
.A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
TODAY THROUGH MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER ASHLAND, IRON,
AND PRICE COUNTIES, AND LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER WEST. STRONG NORTH
AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN
OPEN AREAS LATE TONIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST
TO NORTHEAST MONDAY INTO MONDAY NIGHT.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO
11 INCHES, EXCEPT 6 TO 15 INCHES FOR NORTHERN IRON AND ASHLAND
COUNTIES, AND 4 TO 6 INCHES FOR NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD
COUNTIES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, WASHBURN, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND
COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND
AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
SNOW MAY STICK TO TREES AND POWERLINES AND, WITH THE STRONG
WINDS, MAY LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 511. ROAD
CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
One of the most interesting, fun days of the year for a guy taking newspaper photos is the day of the big Easter Egg Hunt. The expressions of delight etched on those little faces as they first wait to be released, and then explode across the starting line to scoop up eggs, are priceless.
Many a time I have found a little kid who through shyness or just an inability to find the eggs, was wandering around with an empty basket. I’d always try to direct them to a few eggs hidden behind my size-13 boot to make sure they didn’t go home with nothing. Their smiles would melt hearts.
