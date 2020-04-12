Easter Egg Hunt, 2019
BILL THORNLEY

One of the most interesting, fun days of the year for a guy taking newspaper photos is the day of the big Easter Egg Hunt. The expressions of delight etched on those little faces as they first wait to be released, and then explode across the starting line to scoop up eggs, are priceless.

Many a time I have found a little kid who through shyness or just an inability to find the eggs, was wandering around with an empty basket. I’d always try to direct them to a few eggs hidden behind my size-13 boot to make sure they didn’t go home with nothing. Their smiles would melt hearts.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments