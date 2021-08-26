PRESCOTT– High school football is back, kicking off for several teams on Friday, Aug. 20. For the Spooner Rails it was a rough start, as the team traveled to Prescott to take on the Cardinals, suffering a 33-0 non-conference defeat.

Prescott jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter of the game, putting Spooner in a hole they could not climb out of the rest of the way.

