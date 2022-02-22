Robert “Bob” Nelson, age 92, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
Robert Eugene Nelson was born September 13, 1929, in Superior, WI, the son of Stanley and Lona (Brandow) Nelson. He grew up in Gordon, WI, and at the age of 16, Bob would skip a study hall at the end of the day at Central High School, so he could learn how to fly above the woods where he hunted and the greatest of the great lakes that he fished. Bob joined the U.S. Army on February 28, 1951, where he was stationed stateside during the Korean War and taught young fighter pilots how to maneuver every detail safely. After his honorable discharge on February 28, 1953, Bob’s piloting career was with Delta Airlines, based out of “ORD” in Chicago, where he earned a pair of captain wings. This propelled side businesses that include resorts, game farms and a fly-in retreat in a remote part of Canada. Bob retired to the part of the county he loved, Northwestern Wisconsin, where he grew up. Flying was Bob’s greatest love, which was made obvious by the runway that ran alongside the home and the hangar filled with flight logs going back to his first recordings in 1945. His hobbies centered around planes, rebuilding engines and many a craft from his favorite publication, “Trade-A-Plane.” He loved travels with his wife, family adventures and getaways. Flying in his seaplane he mastered landing on wavy surfaces, skimming electric lines and poles and pined treetops while crop dusting, cargo hauling or teaching future pilots how to fly, were his real lifetime passions. He was a recipient of the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award presented by FAA honoring more than half a century of continuous safe aircraft operations. This was presented to him at an event in 2017 in Hayward, WI, not too far from Gordon where he was raised.
Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth; daughters, Deb, Dianna and Suzanne, along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren; Liz’s children, Sandra and Barry and her family; all who, like his friends, neighbors and colleagues, once sat alongside him in the cockpit or met him at a fly-in, truly enjoyed Bob’s company.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy; son Stanley; granddaughter, Jennie; great-granddaughter, Syndi; his parents, Stan and Lona; and mother of his children, Lee.
An interment service with military honors will be held at Gordon Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society where many of his family’s items are on display, including those from Nelson Bowling Alley, where Bob set wooden pins by hand as a kid.
In honor of Bob’s time on earth, whenever you hear an airplane flying overhead – look up and smile. He always did.
