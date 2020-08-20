Chad Patko

Chad Patko of the Cardinals makes a play for the Brill Millers after being drafted for the WBA State Playoffs.

SPOONER– Spooner Cardinal AJ Buchman was drafted by the Hayward Hawks, and Chad Patko went to the Brill Millers for the Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) State Playoffs held in Hayward and at Spooner’s Merchant Park during the past weekend.

Buchman pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and no runs, striking four and walking six, as the Hawks topped Glidden 3-2 on August 14.

