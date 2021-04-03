SPOONER– Recipes for Freedom of Washburn County will host “Save America,” featuring an appearance by Richard Mack, former sheriff, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9, at the Spooner National Guard Armory.

The armory is located at 624 East Maple St. (Hwy. 70) in Spooner.

