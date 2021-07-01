US Track Trials Athletics

Noah Lyles wins the final in the men’s 200-meter run ahead of Kenny Bednarek, left, in second and Erriyon Knighton, in third, at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

Kenny Bednarek has locked up a spot on Team USA.

The Rice Lake graduate placed second in the men’s 200-meter finals on Sunday night, June 27, at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

