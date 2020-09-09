...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, WASHBURN, SAWYER AND PRICE
COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND
AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
A Rice Lake has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault of a child under age 13.
Raymond Roger Clark, 66, was sentenced on one charge September 8, while another 16 counts of were dismissed but considered at sentencing. All charges related to child sexual abuse and intimidating witnesses.
