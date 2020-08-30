Over 1,000 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, and I believe that health care coverage is more important than ever. I am very concerned about the need for a comprehensive health care plan for all. I hope that by keeping and improving the Affordable Care Act and building on it by giving Americans more choices, it will reduce the cost of health care and make our complicated health care system easier to figure out.
Here in Wisconsin, I have seen too many friends and neighbors lose their health insurance. And now, as a result, they are now unable to continue their medications or receive care for pre-existing conditions.
