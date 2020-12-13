An letter titled “Biden is president” in the November 19 “Reader Opinion” column of the Spooner Advocate is not correct, at least, not yet, and all should wait until election results are approved by the appropriate legislative bodies and/or the courts, which are already involved again this year as they were back in 2000 for the George Bush/Al Gore election. As I recall, the nation waited over a month on that occasion before the election was finalized.
On the other hand, Stacy Abrams, candidate for governor of Georgia in 2018, has still (now in 2020) not conceded that election, even though statewide vote totals show she lost by over 55,000 votes, and at least some of the mainstream media is still cheering her on. While I would not have voted for Abrams, I certainly would have supported her rights to challenge election results with recounts, etc. Why? This is the way we do things in America. The rule of law is a bedrock principle which all should support, because without it there is only big-time chaos as seen, for example, in Venezuela, coupled with the “might makes right” thinking of fascism – no, thank you!
