If you are like me then you are finding it very difficult and frustrating to find the truth today. It seems as though most everyone has what is called a “narrative” then picks and chooses facts and reasons which support it or twists them to support it, often ignoring those that do not. We have anonymous sources, unrevealed whistle blowers with no collaboration or substantiation.
This reminds me of the age-old question, is the glass half empty or half full? Or the old adage figures never lie, but liars use figures. Or perhaps as a late coffee buddy asked and answered, “How can you tell when a politician is not telling the truth? His (her) lips are moving.”
