Every thing in Steve Loiselle’s letter was so true. Every Democrat running for president is a total joke. All they want to do is take from the American taxpayer for anything they want. The impeachment scam is proof of that. They wasted millions of taxpayer dollars because of their hate for President Donald Trump. They were mad because they could not get Hillary Clinton in the White House to carry on corrupt Barrack Obama policies.

Obama and Hillary left four Americans to be tortured and butchered by Muslim terrorists in Benghazi. But then Obama turns around and gives Iran millions of dollars that supported more terrorism. And anyone who could testify against the Clintons, suddenly supposedly commits suicide. How convenient for the Clintons.

