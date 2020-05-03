When grocery shopping the other day, I noticed many customers not wearing masks. We need to be reminded that the cloth mask we wear in public does not protect ourselves but helps prevent the aerosols we create by breathing and talking from reaching another person.

So if I wear a mask, I protect you, and if you wear a mask, you protect me. It is particularly important we wear masks to protect the grocery workers who are working all day long so we can purchase our groceries. Essential workers for sure.

