When grocery shopping the other day, I noticed many customers not wearing masks. We need to be reminded that the cloth mask we wear in public does not protect ourselves but helps prevent the aerosols we create by breathing and talking from reaching another person.
So if I wear a mask, I protect you, and if you wear a mask, you protect me. It is particularly important we wear masks to protect the grocery workers who are working all day long so we can purchase our groceries. Essential workers for sure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.