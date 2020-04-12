In his prophetic Vietnam Era book, The Arrogance of Power, the late Arkansas Senator J. William Fulbright described “two Americas”: “one is generous and humane, the other narrowly egotistical; one is self-critical, the other self-righteous; ... one is inquiring, the other pontificating; ... one is judicious and the other arrogant in the use of great power.”

It feels like that today. One welcomes the newcomer, the other builds a wall to keep them out; one shelters in place at home, the other gathers in groups on beaches, in parks and other public spaces; one travels across state lines to share medical assistance, the other says “it won’t happen here”; one hoards supplies, the other shops for neighbors. But we cannot afford to continue as two conflicting America’s. We need to be one America, E pluribus unum (out of many, one) in this current COVID-19 crisis. May we together make the right and only sane choice at this hour in our history.

