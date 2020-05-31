This is just an exercise in free speech. I’m not a doctor, just a Christian health nut. I’m reacting to a person I heard on TV the other day, talking about epidemics. He mentioned several past ones like the swine flu, Spanish Flu, and S.A.R.S., and said some of them were deadlier than this COVID-19. So, why the big panic over this one? I think something’s fishy. Maybe political or a power play!

It sure is a wake-up call. If your immune system is in good shape you shouldn’t have to worry much, certainly not a big panic. If your faith is in good shape if you’re a Christian, there should be no worry, or panic at all. The worst it can do is kill you, and then where will you go? If, you’re not a Christian, then you have a big worry.

