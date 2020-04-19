Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature went to great lengths to make voters go to the polls last Tuesday. Seventeen states had already postponed their elections, and all-mail voting is done in five states, but rather than agree to a method that would maintain the integrity of the election and protect voters, the Republicans opted to force a face-to-face vote on April 7.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, wearing a face mask, gloves, and protective gown, had the nerve to tell Wisconsin voters, “You are incredibly safe to go out.” More than 860,000 Wisconsinites didn’t believe him and voted absentee. Election personnel estimate many thousands of other electors did not want to take a chance and just stayed home. At least one voter has verified their fears and tested positive for COVID-19.
