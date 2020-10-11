Are you registered to vote? If so, it would be a good idea to check at www.myvote.wi.gov to make sure you have not been dropped from the roles. If not, register to vote today. Convince your friends to do the same. Request an absentee ballot as soon as you are registered. Then do your research. Don’t rely only on the news you read and hear or on what you see on social media. Learn about the candidates’ voting records, about legislation they have proposed, about policies they stand for. Learn about the actions they have taken. Tell your friends to do the same. Fact check what you have read and heard at politifact.com.
Because of the threats to ensure that mail-in voting fails, I am going to fill out my ballot as soon as I get it and hand deliver it to City Hall. To be absolutely certain that your vote will be counted, I suggest that you do the same.
