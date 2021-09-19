Even John Wayne would not believe this. Vigilante justice returns to Texas with every citizen now an invited bounty hunter. First they come for abortion foes, then gays, then people in masks, then teachers of science and scientific findings, then disagreeable neighbors, and then just plain Democrats.
It reminds me of Rev. Martin Niemöller, Hitler’s nemesis and personal prisoner, “First they came for socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.