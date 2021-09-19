Even John Wayne would not believe this. Vigilante justice returns to Texas with every citizen now an invited bounty hunter. First they come for abortion foes, then gays, then people in masks, then teachers of science and scientific findings, then disagreeable neighbors, and then just plain Democrats.

It reminds me of Rev. Martin Niemöller, Hitler’s nemesis and personal prisoner, “First they came for socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”

