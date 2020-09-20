I had a risky visit to the Walmart recently. While shopping for 15 minutes, I saw eight people without masks. When I asked a supervisor about their current policy on masks, she explained that some shoppers have health issues that prevent them from wearing masks and out of respect they do not challenge them. When I asked about respect for me and my health, the supervisor said she would look for the store manager. I waited 5 minutes and determined that the Walmart manager was too busy to talk with me and I departed.
I wonder how many people with actual breathing issues are going to be in a Walmart these days. And if these shoppers really have breathing issues, wouldn’t some be tethered to oxygen bottles or using electric carts? All mask-less shoppers I observed appeared perfectly healthy and ambulatory.
