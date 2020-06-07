I understand that I am supposed to be watching my mail for a letter from the current resident of the White House informing me that my Economic Impact Payment from the Internal Revenue Service has arrived. Yes, this check did arrive last week, but what makes Donald Trump think I need him to tell me that?
It’s because Trump just loves to see his name on stuff. Only someone with his level of vanity would use taxpayer money to call attention to himself by forcing a letter with his name on it into every household, claiming credit for sending money to help us all get through a pandemic that his early indifference compounded and his lack of leadership is now helping to prolong. Besides, he already had his name on the check!
